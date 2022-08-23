Man 'sickened' after finding big piece of plastic in coleslaw from Lidl

Martyn Coe found a big piece of plastic in his cheese coleslaw from Lidl - Credit: Martyn Coe

A man was "disgusted" after he discovered a large piece of blue plastic buried in a tub of cheese coleslaw from Lidl.

Martyn Coe was about to tuck into his dinner at his home in Overstrand when he noticed the foreign object.

At first glance the 66-year-old thought it was a blue glove but after a closer inspection he realised it was a hard bit of plastic about six inches long.

Lidl has since apologised and expressed its disappointment that its "expected high standards have not been met on this occasion".

Mr Coe visited the Lidl store in Holt Road in Cromer earlier that day (August 18) and said he was concerned that other products may have been contaminated.

"I felt disgusted," he said. "I'm a bit squeamish anyway and it made me feel sick.

"It was massive and it was buried in the coleslaw. Something of that size getting into a pot of coleslaw should never have happened.

"My concern is if it was part of something else which has also contaminated other products."

After immediately contacting the supermarket's customer service he was "disappointed" with the response.

Initially, Mr Coe said he was asked to post the product back to Lidl - out of his own pocket - and not offered a refund or replacement item.

And when he demanded the product be recalled, the customer service advisor allegedly said that this was not an option.

After calling for the third time, Mr Coe was eventually offered a refund.

A spokesperson from Lidl added: "Following initial contact from the customer with our customer services team, the matter was immediately escalated to our quality assurance department, who are carrying out an investigation.

"We are in direct contact with the customer and will update them on the final outcome."

Mr Coe has since been in contact with North Norfolk District Council's environmental health officers who have taken the product and launched an investigation.

He added: "It’s beyond a joke as far as I’m concerned.

"I’m just very disappointed with Lidl."