'Stay safe' - lifeguards issue warning ahead of warm weekend

With warm sunshine predicted this weekend, many will be rushing to the sea for a cool down. However, lifeguards have urged visitors to the Norfolk coast to stay safe.

It comes after this newspaper launched the Play It Safe campaign to encourage visitors to use the county's water spots responsibly.

Cromer RNLI expects a busy weekend if temperatures soar, telling holidaymakers to only swim between the flags at a lifeguarded beach.

Jim Page, RNLI Cromer's water safety officer said: "Stay safe and do whatever the lifeguard says, just be sensible.

"If it's a warm weekend we will get quite a few people calling us out on the beaches all the way up the coast.

"If you're on a lifeguarded beach and you get in trouble, put your hand up and shout for help. The sound travels on water and a lifeguard will definitely hear you.

"If you're in real trouble, lay on your back and float to live."

Mr Page also urged visitors to stay out of lakes, adding cold water shock was "the biggest killer".

