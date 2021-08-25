News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lifeboat rescues stranded swimmer under Cromer Pier

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:40 PM August 25, 2021   
Cromer lifeboat has rescued a swimmer after they became stranded under Cromer Pier.

A lifeboat crew rescued a swimmer after they became stranded under Cromer Pier.

RNLI Cromer were called to the incident at 8am this morning and soon located the swimmer under the supports.

Once the person had been assisted onto the lifeboat, they were returned to shore where advice was given by the coastguard.

The inshore lifeboat D734 ‘George and Muriel’ returned to its boathouse and was then cleaned down, refuelled and made ready for its next call out.

It comes as the RNLI is seeing its busiest ever Summer, having built a brand new watch tower to keep an eye on the 30 million people expected to visit the Norfolk coast this year.

Cromer News

