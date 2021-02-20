News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk crematorium offers extra help to grieving families

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 11:34 AM February 20, 2021   
Cromer Crematorium's parent organisation, Westerleigh Group, is offering families who have lost loved ones at the site an extra year on their membership - Credit: Cromer Crematorium

Families who have memorials at a Norfolk crematorium are being offered an extra year free of charge due to the ongoing pandemic.

The crematorium in Cromer - Credit: Archant

Cromer Crematorium's parent organisation, Westerleigh Group, is offering families who have lost loved ones at the site an extra year on their membership.

The goodwill gesture recognises that restrictions placed on people because of the Covid-19 pandemic have meant many have been unable to visit the memorials for many months.

Sam Dellbridge, site manager at the crematorium, said: “Throughout all the lockdown restrictions, our dedicated grounds team have continued to maintain our gardens to the highest standards.

“Not being able to mark an important date or anniversary by visiting the resting place would have been upsetting for many people.

“Through providing an additional year to the length of existing memorial dedications at our crematorium, we are aiming to extend the precious opportunity of remembering a loved one."

Anyone who would like to take up the offer can contact the Crematorium office, either in person, if appropriate and safe to do so, by calling 01263 511106 or emailing Cromer@westerleighgroup.co.uk

