Coastguard issue warning after people spotted climbing 'dangerous' cliffs

Published: 6:58 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 7:03 PM August 12, 2021

A warning has been issued to visitors to a north Norfolk beach after reports of people climbing its potentially "dangerous” cliffs.

The station officer at Sheringham coastguard has reminded the public about the dangers of climbing the cliffs at West Runton beach.

It comes after several reports of people using the cliffs as a shortcut to the beach and youths climbing the cliff face.

Jerry Woodley, station officer, said: “Obviously as coastguards we advise people not to climb up or down the cliffs.

“Whilst it looks a tempting to take a short cut, we advise you not to use it. We have been there for several people who have fallen in the past.

“We have had some monstrous cliff falls in recent times, if the cliff face gives way it could be very dangerous and potentially fatal. It’s just not worth it.

“Use the recognised accesses to the beach, including slipways and concrete ramps.”

In a Facebook post by Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard on Thursday August 12, they reported that a team were sent to the beach following reports of cliff climbers.

It wrote: “Cromer team paged to reports of a paddle boarder in difficulty off Cromer pier.

“Team were stood down as they were leaving station but immediately re-tasked to investigate reports of youths climbing the cliff face at West Runton.

“Once on scene the team liaised with the beach lifeguards and walked the beach checking the cliffs to make sure no one was stuck.

“Luckily there was no one stuck but a reminder our cliffs are very unpredictable in this hot weather and should not be climbed.”

Mr Woodley added: “We just want every to enjoy our beaches safely. We are getting busier by the day.

“Be aware and swim at life guarded beaches, check the tides, check the weather conditions, always swim between the flags and if you're thinking about taking anything on the water, wear a life jacket

“If you see anybody in trouble alert the life guards or immediately dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”



