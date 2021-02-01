Cromer Carnival cancelled for second year in a row

Published: 2:03 PM February 1, 2021

Cromer carnival has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place across three weeks in August, the event normally attracts thousands of people to the seaside town especially on carnival day, which traditionally falls on a Wednesday.

Cromer Carnival chairman, Tony Shipp.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The decision to call off the popular celebration comes after Tony Shipp, chairman of the Cromer Carnival organising committee said he was hopeful the event would be able to take place this summer.

However, Mr Shipp said after a meeting of the organising committee where all the factors, including the safety of organisers and attendees as well as finances, were considered the committee had come to the unanimous decision the event could not go ahead.

Mr Shipp, said: "At a recent meeting the Cromer Carnival Committee discussed the possibility of planning for a carnival this year.

"Having looked at all the possibilities it was regrettably decided that we could not go ahead with this year's carnival, bearing in mind the restrictions that could still be in place in July and August."

You may also want to watch:

He said the carnival ran on "an extremely tight budget with a small profit margin" with most of the festival's income coming from sponsorship and advertising from local businesses and families and, after a difficult 12-months the committee felt it could "not expect their financial support for this coming year."

Cromer Carnival normally attracts thousands of people to the seaside town. - Credit: Archant

Mr Shipp, who would have celebrated his 50th carnival in 2021, said: "For those who regularly attend Cromer Carnival, as it is for the organisers, this is disappointing news and not the position the organisers would want to be in again this year."

He said the committee was looking at ways they could take certain aspects of the celebration online, including the children's entertainment.

"Updates will be posted if there is any better news in the next few months. Myself, committee and helpers are looking forward to the time when we can plan for a safe return of Cromer Carnival and put it back up there as one of the best in the country," he said.