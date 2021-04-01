Litter problems not experienced in popular north Norfolk town

Published: 6:23 PM April 1, 2021

Despite mounds of litter plaguing the nations public spaces the north Norfolk coastline remained mostly clean and tidy. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Litter has plagued parks and beaches across the country as restrictions end and many head out to enjoy the sun, however it was a different picture in one seaside town where beaches remained mostly clean.

In Cromer, bins had been emptied and the seafront remained clean although it was a certainly a little colder, with temperatures dropping to six degrees.

Despite the cold many were still out for a walk.

One passer-by said: "It's been lovely, nothing like you see on the news but then that is us in Cromer, we like to look after the place."

North Norfolk district councillor for Cromer, Tim Adams, said there had been some issues with litter, but overall the situation was better than he had expected.

He said: "It's not been great the last few days, but it is what it is with people I think it takes a bit of time for behaviour to improve.

"There's been quite a lot of public reaction to some of the litter, I actually run a skatepark and I have been surprised with how little litter there has been.

"We've had obviously the McDonalds open in town this week, so people are quite conscious of it, but despite that I think overall it's been ok.

"The beach and the promenade has been our hotspot, we've got a really good team of street cleansers and they are really dedicated to getting it right."

Bins in Cromer remained mostly empty this afternoon with just a few filled with fish and chip wrappers. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Mr Adams said that he expected that the worst was yet to come with many set to visit the town during the summer months.

He added: "I think we're going to expect a very busy summer and even last year we had a 60 pc to 70 pc increase in litter volume.

"I think the challenge for the district council is to make sure they respond to that and get enough bins out.

"One of the big problems is getting the bins emptied because it only takes two hours and they're full again.

"We'll need to keep up with a significant increase in demand essentially but I'm fairly satisfied we're not doing too badly so far."

Elsewhere in the region there had been some reports on social media of people in parks not clearing up after themselves.

Cromer seafront remained mostly tidy this afternoon. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske



