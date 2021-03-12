Academy students self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Published: 10:29 AM March 12, 2021 Updated: 10:53 AM March 12, 2021

Darren Hollingsworth, principal of Cromer Academy, where some students have been asked to self-isolate. Picture: Inspiration Trust - Credit: Inspiration Trust

A number of students at Cromer Academy have been asked to self-isolate after several of them tested positive for coronavirus.

The Norwich Road secondary school re-opened on March 8 and is following the government's guidelines of carrying out regular lateral flow tests of staff and students.

Darren Hollingsworth, the school's principal, said: "A small number of students tested positive for Covid-19 during our programme of rapid lateral flow testing. We have identified the students who have been in close contact and asked them to self-isolate, in line with government guidance.

"We appreciate this may cause some concern, however, we have reassured our families that this means our testing system is working. The safety of our children, families, colleagues and wider community remains our top priority."

Mr Hollingsworth said the school was working closely with Public Health Norfolk and taking its advice.

He added: "Our school remains open for the rest of our students - we would like to thank our families and school community for their ongoing support."