Villagers face four-hour power cut because of rotten pole

Published: 12:58 PM May 17, 2021

Power cut planned for Crimplesham, near Downham Market, on Friday, May 21 to replace rotten pole. - Credit: Submitted

Homes in a west Norfolk village will have their power turned off this week as engineers work to replace a rotten pole.

UK Power Networks will be carrying out critical maintenance work to its electricity network in the Main Road area in Crimplesham, near Downham Market, on Friday, May 21.

A spokesperson said as a result they would turn off electricity supplies to 31 customers in the village between 9am and 1pm.

They added: "All customers who will be affected were notified in advance so they can make alternative arrangements if necessary.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused while this work to maintain power supplies in the area is carried out.

You may also want to watch:

UK Power Networks said work to reconnect power supply to resident's homes would be done as early as possible but any unexpected problems would cause interruption to continue for longer than the times given.