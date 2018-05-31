Criminal proceedings could be brought in crash death of ‘devoted father’

Rikki Loades, who died in a crash on the A11. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

The inquest into the death of a man who died on the A11 has been paused again until a decision is made on criminal proceedings.

Rikki Loades, 31, from Norwich, died on the A11 at Wymondham on April 29 last year after a crash between his car and a HGV.

A pre-inquest review was held at Norfolk coroners’ court in Norwich on Thursday, April 23.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said they were still awaiting instructions whether criminal proceedings would be brought by the Crown Prosecution Service.

She adjourned the case and said another pre-inquest review would be held in Norwich on June 23.

A previous inquest opening was told that Mr Loades been born in Great Yarmouth and worked as a website developer.

His wife Tosin has paid tribute to him, describing him as a “devoted father, a loving husband, a hero of a brother and a wonderful son”.