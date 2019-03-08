Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Judge orders puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer back to court days after sparing her jail

PUBLISHED: 08:24 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 28 June 2019

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

A member of a "callous" puppy farm gang has been summoned back to court.

Top left: Zoe Rushmer, top right, Michael Rushmer, and one of the dogs sold by the gang. Photo: Facebook/ZoeWhoo//Michael Rushmer/RSPCATop left: Zoe Rushmer, top right, Michael Rushmer, and one of the dogs sold by the gang. Photo: Facebook/ZoeWhoo//Michael Rushmer/RSPCA

Judge Andrew Shaw called mother-of-four Zoe Rushmer back to Norwich Crown Court just two days after he spared her an immediate prison sentence because of her children.

The 26-year old, of no fixed address, was given a two-year prison term suspended for two years for her part in the fraud which saw "sickly and diseased" puppies sold to unsuspecting owners.

You may also want to watch:

Rushmer was convicted alongside her brother Michael Rushmer, 27, and partner Jacob Murphy, 27.

Zoe Rushmer wearing a balaclava at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: ArchantZoe Rushmer wearing a balaclava at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Murphy was described as the "ring leader" of the operation over a two-year period from June 2016 to 2018.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half years alongside Michael Rushmer, who acted as his deputy, the court heard.

Just after being spared prison, Zoe Rushmer boasted of her freedom on social media.

Rushmer had used her children to convince animal lovers that the sick and dying dogs she was selling them for hundreds of pounds had come from loving homes.

In reality they were kept in squalid conditions at White House Farm in Thurlton, leaving many riddled with fleas or worms. Some had to be put down.

Related articles

Most Read

Judge orders puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer back to court days after sparing her jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

WATCH: North Walsham barn goes up in flames

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a barn fire on Sandy Lane, North Walsham at 6.20pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Molly Dickerson

Emergency services called to five vehicle collision on A47

Emergency services responded to calls earlier this evening after five vehicles crashed on the A47 near Caistor Saint Edmund. Picture: Denise Bradley

Heise ready to challenge at Norwich City after injury held up early progress

Philip Heise is finally ready to press his claims for Premier League action after his January move Picture Archant

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Judge orders puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer back to court days after sparing her jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Twin brothers to take over the reins of popular Norfolk pub

The White Lodge at Attleborough. Photo: Denise Bradley

Tattoo parlour takes over landmark Norwich building amid expansion

Annie Bull, tattooing a client at Sith Tattoo Studio on Dereham Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Running column: Quality over quantity but Mark Armstrong is starting to feel the pressure

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Tributes paid to popular Norwich angler

Well-known angler and Norwich man Cyril Wigg. Photo: June Wigg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists