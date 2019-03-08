Judge orders puppy farmer Zoe Rushmer back to court days after sparing her jail

A member of a "callous" puppy farm gang has been summoned back to court.

Judge Andrew Shaw called mother-of-four Zoe Rushmer back to Norwich Crown Court just two days after he spared her an immediate prison sentence because of her children.

The 26-year old, of no fixed address, was given a two-year prison term suspended for two years for her part in the fraud which saw "sickly and diseased" puppies sold to unsuspecting owners.

Rushmer was convicted alongside her brother Michael Rushmer, 27, and partner Jacob Murphy, 27.

Murphy was described as the "ring leader" of the operation over a two-year period from June 2016 to 2018.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half years alongside Michael Rushmer, who acted as his deputy, the court heard.

Just after being spared prison, Zoe Rushmer boasted of her freedom on social media.

Rushmer had used her children to convince animal lovers that the sick and dying dogs she was selling them for hundreds of pounds had come from loving homes.

In reality they were kept in squalid conditions at White House Farm in Thurlton, leaving many riddled with fleas or worms. Some had to be put down.