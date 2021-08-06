Woman hid wraps of heroin in her mouth while drug dealing in Norwich

Published: 5:50 PM August 6, 2021

Zoe Errington, 36, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of her licence. Photo: Police - Credit: Archant

A dealer hid wraps of heroin in her mouth while she was selling drugs in Norwich city centre.

Zoe Errington, 40, was seen in Chapelfield North by police officers dealing drugs in the area, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Stephen Mather prosecuting, said that she was found to have 15 wraps of heroin hidden in her mouth and also had £100 in cash on her.

Mr Mather said when Errington was taken to the police station she tested positive for heroin.

He said it was accepted that she was dealing to fund her own habit. Errington claimed that she had been coerced into dealing drugs to pay back a drugs debt.

Errington, of Bethel Street, Norwich admitted possession of heroin with intent to supply in June this year and was jailed 27 months.

The court heard she had 24 convictions for 73 offences, mostly for shoplifting offences, but no previous for drugs supply.

Sentencing her, Judge Alice Robinson said she accepted Errington had a long standing and entrenched addiction to heroin.

She said that Errington had been acting as a street dealer.

Judge Robinson said Errington had been given chances in the past to help with her drug addiction but she had a record of poor compliance.

She told Errington, who is now pregnant, she should put her time in jail to good use to try to move forward in her life.

"Make the best use of it to help you get back on your feet and try to move forward."

Lori Tucker, for Errington, said she had a long-standing addiction to Class A drugs and had found it hard to kick the habit as it required a great deal of time and effort.

Ms Tucker said: "She accepts there have been occasions when she has not applied herself."

Errington had been homeless but now had the offer of accommodation which will take her off the streets.

She said that Errington wanted to get off drugs.

"She said she does wish to kick the habit."

She said that Errington's role in the drug dealing operation had been a lesser one.