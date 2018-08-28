Man threatens to ‘snap neck’ of Norwich pub worker after being refused entry for jumping in river

A man who was refused entry to a Norwich pub after jumping into a river told staff he would “snap” their neck, a court has heard.

Zak Bevis, 27, and William Stonehouse, 63, has been drinking with a group of friends at the Queen of Iceni pub on Norwich’s Riverside complex.

Norwich Magistrates Court was told Bevis was one of a number of people who had been “diving into the river” but he was then barred from re-entering the pub.

Alan Wheetman, prosecuting, said Bevis had made various threats to staff who were preventing him from getting back into the pub, telling one staff member “I will do you” and another that he would “snap your neck”.

Police were called and Bevis was arrested but Stonehouse “tried to prevent” his friend from being arrested.

Mr Wheetman said Stonehouse “grabbed hold of the PC” but was then taken to the ground.

One of the officers was bitten on the finger by Stonehouse who was sprayed with Parva spray but bit another officer.

He also knocked the sunglasses off an officer and “poked him in the eye” during the incident which happened shortly after 3pm on August 2 this year.

Stonehouse was arrested and taken to a police van but resisted other officers who tried to get him into the van.

Bevis, of Gould Road, Eaton, has gone on trial before city magistrates accused of three offences of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

He denies all three offences.

Stonehouse, of Hungate Street, Aylsham, is also on trial having denied assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on the same date.

Stonehouse also denies using threatening words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

He has however admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of duty.

Both defendants are represented by Jacqui Appleton.

The trial continues.