Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Outboard engine stolen from yacht on Broads



Mark Boggis

Published: 11:14 AM March 22, 2021    Updated: 11:33 AM March 22, 2021
An outboard engine and fuel tank were stolen from a yacht moored on Oulton Broad.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the theft in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The outboard engine and fuel tank were stolen from a yacht moored on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad between 8am on Wednesday, March 10 and 2pm on Tuesday, March 16.

"Can you help?"

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/13063/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org 

Lowestoft News
Oulton Broad News

