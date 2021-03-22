Outboard engine stolen from yacht on Broads

Published: 11:14 AM March 22, 2021 Updated: 11:33 AM March 22, 2021

An outboard engine and fuel tank were stolen from a yacht moored on Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

An outboard engine and fuel tank were stolen from a yacht moored on the Broads.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the theft in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The outboard engine and fuel tank were stolen from a yacht moored on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad between 8am on Wednesday, March 10 and 2pm on Tuesday, March 16.

"Can you help?"

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/13063/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org