Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night.

The identity of a 67-year-old man stabbed to death in Wymondham on Saturday night has been revealed.

Police were called to Burdock Close, Wymondham, on Saturday night after 67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas was stabbed to death.

Police were called to 27 Burdock Close in the town at around 11.50pm after concerns for the safety of an occupant were raised.

Rajasingam Kumarathas, who used to own the nearby Spar supermarket, was found with serious stab wounds to his chest and head and later died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital from his injuries.

A murder inquiry is underway and a woman in her 60s has been arrested in connection with incident and remains in custody.

Neighbours told of their shock at the death.

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas.

A woman in her early 40s, who moved to the area two weeks ago, said six police cars and an ambulance arrived at the scene late on Saturday night and remained there throughout the early hours of Sunday.

Yesterday, officers guarded the front door of the house.

“We just saw blue lights flashing through our door,” the woman said. “We saw people running in all directions and thought someone had maybe been attacked.

“It is not nice especially when you have just moved somewhere you think is a nice area.”

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham.

Another neighbour, 45, said: “There were police cars parked all around the square and all the police were running towards the house over there.

“They were only here for about half an hour.

“She was led across the square in handcuffs and put in a police car just outside our house.

“It was 15 to 20 minutes before they brought a trolley to the outside of the ambulance and brought him out and they were giving him CPR.”

Burdock Close in Wymondham where a stabbing has taken place.

It is believed Mr Kumarathas lived in the three-bed house with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas.

Detective Superintendent Kate Thacker said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation with detectives continuing their enquiries this afternoon.

“However, I can confirm that we believe all those involved were known to each other and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it is asked to contact Norwich CID on 101.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Burdock Close at Wymondham.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.