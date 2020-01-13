War medals stolen from home

War medals were stolen from a home on Vimy Ridge, Wymondham, over the weekend. Photo: Google Archant

Police are hunting for three thieves after a collection of war medals was stolen from a home.

The medals were taken from a home in the Vimy Ridge area of Wymondham, at around 2.30am on Saturday, January 11.

Three war medals, two of which were the WW2 Burma Star, were stolen from the house.

It is believed the thieves fled the scene after being disturbed by the occupants. Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the burglary to contact them.

They said they would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw up to three people in the area at the time.

It is believed they were all wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information should contact DC Katie Knights at Norwich CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/2558/20, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.