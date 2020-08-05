Search

Cleaner admits taking more than £2,000 from friend with Alzheimer’s

PUBLISHED: 16:57 05 August 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A cleaner stole more than £2,000 from a woman in her 80s with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Carol Chaplin, 64, who became friends with the victim after she had been a cleaner, took more a four-figure amount from the victim between July and October 2018 to help cover the cost of the inpatient care of her sister.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said Chaplin had been a “trusted individual” who was aware the victim lacked capacity.

Chaplin, of Feltwell Road, Downham Market, appeared at court for sentence yesterday having admitted five counts of theft.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said she had been in a position of “significant hardship” at the time both as a carer for her sister and having lost her husband at a time she was also losing her mother.

Chaplin was sentenced to a 12 month community order, given 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and ordered to pay £200 costs.

