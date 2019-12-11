Search

Advanced search

Missing woman believed to be in Norwich has been found

PUBLISHED: 15:27 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 11 December 2019

Daisy Abraham. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Daisy Abraham. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Archant

A 37-year-old woman who was believed to be in Norwich after going missing has been found.

Daisy Abraham, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, was reported missing on Friday, November 1 but was seen on Sunday, November 3 at Norwich railway station.

Gloucestershire Police issued an appeal to anyone who might know where she is to get in touch with them.

You may also want to watch:

She was described as being a white woman of slim build, 5ft 8ins tall and with short brown hair.

It was not known exactly what Daisy was wearing but she usually wears baggy, layered clothes over trousers and boots.

However, the force has now indicated that Daisy has since been found after being located safe and well in Wales over the weekend.

The public and media have been thanked for their assistance following the missing person appeal being launched.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

Man seriously hurt in Norwich stabbing

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Second World War bunker found in Prince of Wales Road car park

A Second World War air raid shelter has been found in the car park of Exeid offices in Prince of Wales Road. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mum’s desperate search to find out how she contracted lethal disease

Julie Jackman is appealing to former work colleagues in Great Yarmouth in a bid to identify where she was exposed to lethal asbestos Picture: Julie Jackman

Main road closed following serious crash

Two people had to be freed from their vehicles after a collision on the A148 Holt Road at Bale, between Fakenham and Holt. Picture: Google Maps

Record breaking footballer dies

Former Linnets footballer Mick Wright. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists