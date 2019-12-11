Missing woman believed to be in Norwich has been found

Daisy Abraham. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police. Archant

A 37-year-old woman who was believed to be in Norwich after going missing has been found.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daisy Abraham, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, was reported missing on Friday, November 1 but was seen on Sunday, November 3 at Norwich railway station.

Gloucestershire Police issued an appeal to anyone who might know where she is to get in touch with them.

You may also want to watch:

She was described as being a white woman of slim build, 5ft 8ins tall and with short brown hair.

It was not known exactly what Daisy was wearing but she usually wears baggy, layered clothes over trousers and boots.

However, the force has now indicated that Daisy has since been found after being located safe and well in Wales over the weekend.

The public and media have been thanked for their assistance following the missing person appeal being launched.