Woman used her car to trap drug-driver in driveway

PUBLISHED: 12:26 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:26 27 November 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A woman followed a drug-driver and used her car to pen him in on a driveway because she was worried about the state of his car, a court heard.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard the woman, who has not been named, spotted Thomas Craske, 22, driving behind her in his Mazda 2 on the A148 at Wells on June 14.

Colette Harper, prosecuting on Tuesday (November 27), said she was concerned enough about the poor condition of his car to call 999.

Mrs Harper said she followed him onto a driveway at a property in Langham and “blocked him in” so he could not drive away.

Police arrived and Craske, who admitted he had taken drugs, failed a drugs wipe and was arrested.

He was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre where he had blood taken and was found to have a proportion of a controlled drug, benzoylecgonine, over the specified limit. He had 81ug/L of the drug in blood when the limit is 50.

He was also found to have 9.1 ug/L of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, which is over the limit of two.

Craske, of Mill Road, Wells, admitted both offences.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said he had no previous convictions but had now lost his previous good character as a result of his pleas.

Mr Taunton said he had tried university a couple of times but it did not work out for him.

He got a part-time job and had “tried drugs on a recreational basis”.

He said this incident was “very much a one off” and had proved a “wake up call”.

Craske was disqualified from driving for 12 months, was fined a total of £180 for the drugs offences, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

