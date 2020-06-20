Search

Woman stabbed to death was found in grounds of former mental hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:20 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 20 June 2020

The derelict building of the former St Andrew's Hospital in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Evelyn-Simak/Geograph

Investigations are continuing into the death of a woman who was found in the grounds of a former mental hospital on the outskirts of Norwich.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray has appealed for information following the fatal stabbing of a woman in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Police.Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray has appealed for information following the fatal stabbing of a woman in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Police.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the woman was stabbed to death near the derelict remains of St Andrew’s Hospital in Thorpe St Andrew.

Police launched an investigation after officers were called to the site on Yarmouth Road at about 12.45pm on Friday following reports a woman had been found with serious injuries.

Paramedics, including the air ambulance, attended the scene but the woman was pronounced dead despite receiving treatment

The derelict building of the former St Andrew's Hospital in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Evelyn-Simak/GeographThe derelict building of the former St Andrew's Hospital in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Evelyn-Simak/Geograph

It is thought she may have been attacked on wasteland next to the former hospital.

Police armed units and a helicopter joined the search for the suspect. An area around Yarmouth Road was cordoned off while enquiries are carried out.

A man was later arrested in Warwickshire in connection with the incident and has been brought back to Norfolk. He is questioned on suspicion of murder.

St Andrew’s Hospital, which was first known as the Norfolk County Asylum, opened in 1814 and operated as a mental health facility until April 1998 when it was shut.

The original Grade II listed buildings on the south site have since been converted into private housing.

Meanwhile St Andrew’s House, on the north side of Yarmouth Road, was used as offices by the Norfolk Primary Care Trust until 2007.

Despite previous plans to turn the site into a business park the buildings remain empty and derelict. The grounds are popular with dog walkers.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Unit, said: “The victim and suspect are known to one another and I would like to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.”

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.

