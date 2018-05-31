Woman went on 'spree of offending' including assaulting four police officers

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A woman who committed a "spree of offending" including several assaults on police officers has received a community order.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karen Bates, 42, of Station Road, Reepham, pleaded guilty to six separate offences at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 30.

The crimes took place in Norwich, Reepham and Easton between October 17 and November 14, 2019.

They included causing more than £5,000 worth of criminal damage to property worth belonging to D/R Builders on Station Road, Reepham, on November 14.

She also admitted to assaulting four police officers.

The court heard that Mrs Bates had anxiety and mental health problems and

District judge Julie Cooper said: "It is quite clear this spree of offending was a cry for help. You have obviously had a terrible time of it."

She added Bates' mental health problems spiked at this time and gave her a 12-month community order.