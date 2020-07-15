Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Police are investigating after a woman was raped in Norwich.

The victim, who is in her late teens, was attacked and raped in Sewell Park at about 10.30pm on Thursday (July 9).

A 19-year-old man, who police say is known to the victim, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was questioned by officers at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre and released on bail until August 7 while enquiries continue.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact detective constable Carlos D’Silva at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/45874/20.