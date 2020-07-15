Search

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

PUBLISHED: 16:33 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 15 July 2020

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

Police are investigating after a woman was raped in Norwich.

The victim, who is in her late teens, was attacked and raped in Sewell Park at about 10.30pm on Thursday (July 9).

A 19-year-old man, who police say is known to the victim, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He was questioned by officers at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre and released on bail until August 7 while enquiries continue.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.

Anyone with information should contact detective constable Carlos D’Silva at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/45874/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

