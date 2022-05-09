Woman in 30s raped in Thetford park

Breaking

A woman has been raped in Castle Park in Thetford. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A woman in her 30s has been raped in a park in Thetford.

The incident happened sometime between 11pm on Sunday, May 8, and 1am this morning in Castle Park.

A cordon is currently in place at the location and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Rich Weller said: "We are in the early stages of our enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Castle Park area of Thetford during the times stated, as they may be able to help with our investigation.

"Officers local to the area have increased their patrols and engagement with the community and are continuing to support the victim.”

Anyone with information should contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/34098/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

