Woman in 50s pulled off bike and assaulted by youths in King's Lynn

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:46 PM September 15, 2021   
A woman was pulled from her bike on Winston Churchill Road in King's Lynn.

A woman was pulled from her bike on Winston Churchill Road in King's Lynn. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 50s has been pulled from her bike and assaulted in King's Lynn.

The victim was cycling along Winston Churchill Drive, near William Booth Road, in the Fairstead area of the town when she was pulled from her bike and assaulted by two youths at around 9pm on Tuesday, September 14. 

Two members of the public rushed to her aid after the youths ran off.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her face during the incident.

Officers are keen to trace the two members of the public who witnessed the assault, or anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Felicity Stamp at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/67873/21, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

