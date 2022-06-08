Gemma Swailes has been jailed at Norwich Crown Court after admitting wounding - Credit: Archant

A woman stabbed her partner three times with a butcher's knife following an argument, after he accused her of being unfaithful.

Both Gemma Swailes, who was 40 at the time, and her partner, who was 23, had been drinking at the time of the attack, in August last year.

Norwich Crown Court heard Swailes, now 41, and the victim, a vulnerable young man with learning difficulties, had been in a relationship for about a year.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the argument broke out at a property in Suffolk Square, Norwich, during which Swailes was accused of being unfaithful.

Suffolk Square in Norwich where the victim of a knife attack by Gemma Swailes lived - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mr Youell said Swailes, formerly of Gertrude Road, Norwich, grabbed a "butcher's knife" from the kitchen drawer.

She then took steps towards the victim "pushing the knife towards his chest".

As well as an injury to his torso the victim also received wounds to his arm and his leg which all required stitches.

Mr Youell said: "There was a lot of blood in the kitchen. He bled a reasonable amount."

Police were called after the victim raised the alarm with neighbours.

Although Swailes was not caught at the time she was arrested in February this year after having moved back in with the victim.

He no longer supported the prosecution and did not provide a victim statement.

Mr Youell said it had been a "prolonged and persistent" assault involving more than one stab injury.

The court heard Swailes, who had since moved up to Bolton, had previously received a caution for an assault on this partner while she also had convictions for assaults on previous partners.

Swailes appeared at court on Tuesday (June 7) having previously admitted wounding.

Jailing her for 12 months, Judge Katharine Moore said it was a "serious" offence by the defendant who had a "pattern of using violence" against partners.

Katharine Moore, who has just been appointed a criminal judge, the first female criminal judge permanently sitting in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Judge Moore said it was not a "single blow"-type case, with the violence being "more than merely momentary".

John Morgans, mitigating, said the defendant "knows how serious this is" and was "genuinely remorseful about it".

He said there was a "long history" of her being mentally unwell with her waiting to see a doctor at the time.

Mr Morgans said Swailes had suffered a history of abuse, although not by the victim.