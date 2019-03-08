Search

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after hit and run crash in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 20:03 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:04 05 April 2019

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street, this evening (Friday, April 5). Photo: Submitted

Archant

A woman in her 70s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a car which failed to stop following a crash in Norwich.

Edward Street in Norwich was cordoned off, leaving several buses unable to move. Photo: Luke PowellEdward Street in Norwich was cordoned off, leaving several buses unable to move. Photo: Luke Powell

It happened in Upper Green Lane, near to the junction of Edwards Street, at just after 5pm on Friday (April 5) when a vehicle was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped but then left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

Police and paramedics were seen treating a person lying in the road in Edward Street, near Magdalen Street, at about 5pm.

A corden put in place following the incident resulted in several buses being unable to leave exit the road until about 6.30pm.

Police at the scene did not provide any information about what had happened.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 356 of 5 April.

More to follow.

