'You don't expect it': Attempted murder arrest leaves residents of quiet street in shock

PUBLISHED: 12:07 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 10 September 2019

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

Archant

Neighbours have described their shock following a suspected attempted murder on a quiet street.

A woman remains in a critical condition and a man is in custody after the incident on Victoria Road on Monday, September 9.

Blue lights flooded the road as emergency services responded to a suspected attempted murder at the terrace house near Bridge Road, just off the A146.

An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle as well as an East Anglian Air Ambulance and police rushed to the scene just after 11.35pm to reports a woman had been attacked at the property.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman inside who had suffered a serious head injury.

A police forensics officer outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

In a statement, a spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary said: "She has been transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital via air ambulance and is in a critical condition."

A 59-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre to be questioned where he remains at this time.

The following morning, police and a forensic vehicle were at the scene.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "I was kept up all night by it.

A police forensics officer enters a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"It is a shock, you don't think it is going to happen where you live. It is the type of thing you would watch on TV."

Another resident - who wanted to be identified as Sophie - said she heard a helicopter overhead while she was feeding her son.

"There is nothing that happens down this end of the road - it is a bit scary to be honest. It is awful to hear that is what happened, it is not something you would expect," she said.

One man, who lives nearby, said he was shocked to hear about the incident: "I heard something had happened in Lowestoft on the news this morning, but I didn't know where it was.

A police presence on Victoria Road, Lowestoft, after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"I would have thought this area was safe, but who knows these days."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101 quoting reference 54560/17.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

A police presence on Victoria Road, Lowestoft, after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

