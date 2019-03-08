Search

Woman in court accused of bringing drugs into Norwich Prison

PUBLISHED: 14:35 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 25 June 2019

File photo of Norwich prison. Picture: Denise Bradley

A woman has appeared in court accused of bringing drugs into Norwich Prison.

Kiya Brownfield, 27, has been charged with bringing cocaine, heroin and cannabis into HMP Norwich on May 29 this year.

Brownfield, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, has also been charged with bringing a mobile phone into the Knox Road jail on the same date.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday (June 25).

No pleas were taken and the matter was sent to Norwich Crown Court on July 23.

