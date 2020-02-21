Neighbour heard man 'scream out' during stab attack in Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham.

Neighbours have described how someone "screamed out" following a fight involving a number of people in Norwich.

Police were called to Springbank in Lakenham on Thursday (February 20) night following reports of a disturbance involving a number of men.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man with a stab wound to his leg.

The victim, aged in his early 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University for treatment to his injury, described as minor.

He was discharged in the early hours of this morning.

A 42-year-old woman, who lives in the Cavell Road area but does not want to be named, said she saw a "scuffle" before hearing someone "scream out".

She said she also heard someone say "he's bleeding, he's bleeding".

She said the scuffle, which involved about four or five people, prompted a number of people out of their properties.

She said: "There was quite a few people out in their dressing gowns watching it happen".

Another man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he heard kids playing around and some "raised voices" but had not realised there had been a stabbing at the time.

He said he had been watching TV at the time and it was only later he looked out to see police on scene overnight and the area cordoned off.

The man said he saw what looked like a tracksuit or similar clothing at the scene.

He said police would not let him walk down the steps where the cordon had been.

A police cordon had been in place in an area between Cavell Road and Springbank, Lakenham following the incident but was removed during the day on Friday (February 21).

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) confirmed they attended and said: "One patient was treated for a single stab wound and transported to hospital for further treatment."

- Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing police and later charged.

Torrelle Porter, 22, and Nik Adams, 27, both of Springbank, Lakenham, have been charged with obstructing police and have been released on bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 14.