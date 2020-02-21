Search

Advanced search

Neighbour heard man 'scream out' during stab attack in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:02 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 21 February 2020

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Archant

Neighbours have described how someone "screamed out" following a fight involving a number of people in Norwich.

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter WalshPolice were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Police were called to Springbank in Lakenham on Thursday (February 20) night following reports of a disturbance involving a number of men.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man with a stab wound to his leg.

The victim, aged in his early 20s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University for treatment to his injury, described as minor.

He was discharged in the early hours of this morning.

A 42-year-old woman, who lives in the Cavell Road area but does not want to be named, said she saw a "scuffle" before hearing someone "scream out".

She said she also heard someone say "he's bleeding, he's bleeding".

She said the scuffle, which involved about four or five people, prompted a number of people out of their properties.

She said: "There was quite a few people out in their dressing gowns watching it happen".

Another man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he heard kids playing around and some "raised voices" but had not realised there had been a stabbing at the time.

He said he had been watching TV at the time and it was only later he looked out to see police on scene overnight and the area cordoned off.

The man said he saw what looked like a tracksuit or similar clothing at the scene.

He said police would not let him walk down the steps where the cordon had been.

A police cordon had been in place in an area between Cavell Road and Springbank, Lakenham following the incident but was removed during the day on Friday (February 21).

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) confirmed they attended and said: "One patient was treated for a single stab wound and transported to hospital for further treatment."

- Two men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing police and later charged.

Torrelle Porter, 22, and Nik Adams, 27, both of Springbank, Lakenham, have been charged with obstructing police and have been released on bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 14.

Most Read

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Something needs to be done’ - will new scheme solve town’s parking problem?

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough, has given his take on the proposed changes at Queen's Square Car Park. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Man stabbed during fight involving number of men near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Pedestrian hit by motorbike on walking path

Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police

Wolves v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP: Injured Byram ruled out for the season

Sam Byram suffered a hamstring injury in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League deeat against Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tributes to ‘kind, loving man’ who died in A47 crash

Kyran Binns, who died after his van collided with a lorry on the A47 at Scarning Picture: Supplied by the Binns Family

Busy road to close with diversion in place for bridge works

Essential maintenance works will be carried out to Mutford Lock at Oulton Broad. Picture: SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24