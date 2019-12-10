Woman took 'fearsome' knife into town to kill her friend

A woman went out into the street with a knife to kill a man she had been friends with, a court has heard.

Amy Murray, 23, had taken the knife, which was described as being of "some fearsomeness", out onto the streets of King's Lynn after contacting the mental health crisis team and saying she was "going to harm someone with a knife".

Norwich Crown Court heard her intended target was a man called Danny who she had been friends with and who she used to take controlled drugs with.

But there had been an argument between the pair and he had been abusive towards her.

Ian James, prosecuting, said the crisis team called police and she was sitting on the road when found by police on Clenchwarton Road, Lynn with a knife in her jacket pocket just after 10pm on July 22 this year.

She told officers: "I have a knife and I'm going to kill Danny."

She was arrested and taken to the police station where she said she heard voices in her head but it "wasn't them this time".

The court was told Murray, of The Burnhams, Terrington St Clement, near Lynn, had mental health issues and took medication but had not taken any the day before the incident.

She appeared at court on Tuesday (December 10) to be sentenced after previously admitting possession of a knife in a public place.

Sentencing Murray to eight months imprisonment, Judge Maureen Bacon said the offence happened when the victim was in a "state".

She said the punishment element was essentially over for the defendant, who had already effectively served that sentence but now wanted to ensure that this never happened again.

Judge Bacon added a requirement as part of post supervision licence that she cooperate with mental health services.

A restraining order was also imposed banning her from contacting the victim, directly or indirectly, or going to Terrington St John for the next five years.

John Morgans, mitigating, said this incident was a "one-off as a result of the drugs".

He said the defendant's family were well aware of the issues she had and were helping her together with mental health services.