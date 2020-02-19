Search

Woman accused of murdering her husband goes on trial

PUBLISHED: 13:58 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 19 February 2020

67-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A woman has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court charged with the murder of her husband, in Wymondham.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, has denied murder.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, died in hospital on March 17 after being stabbed at their Wymondham home the previous day.

A jury of six men and six women were told by prosecutor Christopher Paxton that the case involved an allegation of murder.

Before they were sworn in, Mr Paxton read out names of people that will feature in the trial including police officers involved in the investigation.

He also told the jurors that the couple, who have two children, used to run the nearby Spar supermarket on Blackthorn Road.

He said that Mr Kumarathas also used to work at Domino's Pizza takeaway shop in Fairland Street, Wymondham.

He said the couple had previously lived in London before their move to Norfolk.

The case, which is expected to last about two weeks, is due to be opened by the prosecution later on Wednesday.

