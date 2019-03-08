Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

PUBLISHED: 11:09 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 13 May 2019

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk © 2014

A woman mounted a kerb and lost control of her car, crashing into three vehicles in a supermarket car park following an argument with a passenger, a court has heard.

Rebecca Hill, 39, had been driving a Kia Picanto car on Jones Way, Great Yarmouth when she took her eyes off the road after arguing with a passenger.

Mel Read, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said the defendant mounted a kerb and lost control of the vehicle entering the staff car park of Tesco's and collided with three vehicles.

The court heard all three cars - an Alfa Romeo, a Ford Fiesta and another Ford Fiesta, were damaged in the incident which happened on October 15 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Hill, of Chaucer Road, Yarmouth, appeared in court on Monday (May 13) when she pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

The defendant, who had a clean driving license, represented herself in court.

She entered her plea and then handed her written mitigation into the court for consideration.

Hill was fined £116, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Her licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Norfolk busker signs record deal and prepares for album launch

Alton Wahlberg at the Charles Burrell Centre acoustic music night. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith

Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing Norfolk woman

Searches are continuing for Maxine Peachey, 53, from Great Yarmouth who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Five casualties freed from their vehicles following crash

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Norfolk busker signs record deal and prepares for album launch

Alton Wahlberg at the Charles Burrell Centre acoustic music night. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Air ambulance lands at community centre in Norwich

An air ambulance landed at the Woodside Centre Community Hub in Witard Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested after Gumtree sellers duped by fake bank notes

A man allegedly used fake £20 notes to pay for the goods. Photo: Adelaide Kemp

Pub blames smoking ban and failed B&B for closure

Martin Turver lighting up in his pub, the Dog & Partridge at East Wretham back in 2007. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists