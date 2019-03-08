Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger
PUBLISHED: 11:09 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 13 May 2019
A woman mounted a kerb and lost control of her car, crashing into three vehicles in a supermarket car park following an argument with a passenger, a court has heard.
Rebecca Hill, 39, had been driving a Kia Picanto car on Jones Way, Great Yarmouth when she took her eyes off the road after arguing with a passenger.
Mel Read, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said the defendant mounted a kerb and lost control of the vehicle entering the staff car park of Tesco's and collided with three vehicles.
The court heard all three cars - an Alfa Romeo, a Ford Fiesta and another Ford Fiesta, were damaged in the incident which happened on October 15 last year.
Hill, of Chaucer Road, Yarmouth, appeared in court on Monday (May 13) when she pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.
The defendant, who had a clean driving license, represented herself in court.
She entered her plea and then handed her written mitigation into the court for consideration.
Hill was fined £116, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
Her licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.
