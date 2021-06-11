Bleach thrown at woman from passing car

Published: 12:22 PM June 11, 2021

Bleach was thrown at a woman from a passing car in King's Lynn. - Credit: Legominose

A woman was taken to hospital after bleach was thrown at her from a passing car.

It happened at around 1.15pm on Thursday, June 10, on the A149 in King's Lynn.

The victim was sitting in the back driver's side seat of a silver Toyota towards the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout coming from the Hardwick roundabout.

She was hit by a liquid from a passing car which came through the open window.

It was later discovered that it was bleach.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to the QEH for treatment, though her injuries were not serious.

The car carrying the suspect is believed to have been burgundy in colour.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information concerning it to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Kirsty Maynard at Kings Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/40335/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.