Woman assaulted outside Farmfoods in King’s Lynn

Published: 12:51 PM August 16, 2021

A woman in her 50s was assaulted outside of a Farmfoods store in King's Lynn. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A woman in her 50s was verbally abused and assaulted by a couple outside of a Farmfoods store.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in King’s Lynn on Tuesday August 10.

The incident happened at around 6pm outside the Farmfoods store in St. Nicholas Retail Park.

The victim, a woman aged in her 50s, was approached by a man and a woman before being verbally abused and assaulted.

She suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak with two people who had reportedly helped the victim following the attack.

Anyone with information should contact PC Will Smart at King’s Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/58130/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.