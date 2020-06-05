Search

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

PUBLISHED: 22:33 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:33 05 June 2020

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A woman has been arrested after a man died after falling from a city tower block.

Police were called to Normandie Tower on Rouen Road in Norwich following reports a man had fallen from the building at 6.30pm today (Friday, June 5).

Officers arrived on scene to find a man in his 20s with serious injuries.

Despite resuscitation attempts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The area has been cordoned off while officers investigate the circumstances of the death.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not spoken to officers should call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 375.

