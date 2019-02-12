Search

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after hitting telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 11:40 28 February 2019

The crash happened on the A1088 close to Fakenham Magna. Picture: Google

The crash happened on the A1088 close to Fakenham Magna. Picture: Google

Archant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after coming off the road and hitting a telegraph pole, closing a road for eight hours.

The 26-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Qashqai on the A1088 at around 7.50pm on Wednesday, February 27 when the car came off the road near the Bardwell Road junction in Fakenham Magna, near Thetford, and hit a pole, police said.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by the ambulance service with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

She said: “We were called at 7.50pm to reports of a single-vehicle collision. A Nissan Qashqai had come off the road and collided with a telegraph pole.

“A second telegraph pole was potentially damaged so UK Power Network were called out. This shut the road between 9.15pm before it was reopened at 5.10am this morning.”

