Woman in 70s knocked over by cyclist at bus station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:51 PM September 22, 2021    Updated: 5:13 PM September 22, 2021
Police are hunting for this cyclist following a collision at King's Lynn bus station.

Police are hunting for this cyclist following a collision at King's Lynn bus station.

A cyclist is being hunted by police after knocking over a woman in her 70s at a bus station.

The collision happened at the bus station in King's Lynn's Vancouver Centre just after 11:45am on Monday, September 13.

Police are now hunting the man who rode off in the direction of Sainsbury's after knocking the woman to the floor, causing her to be taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn with an injured shoulder.

Police are hunting for this cyclist following a collision at King's Lynn bus station.

Police are hunting for this cyclist following a collision at King's Lynn bus station. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the collision.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident is asked to contact PC Daisy Riches at King's Lynn Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 148 of 13 September 2021.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

