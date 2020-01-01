Witness describes scene after man, 82, killed by lorry

A witness has described the horrifying scene after an elderly man was run over and trapped under the wheels of a lorry in a town centre.

Police at the scene of the crash that killed Dudley Howe on Station Road in Attleborough Picture Ian Burt. Police at the scene of the crash that killed Dudley Howe on Station Road in Attleborough Picture Ian Burt.

Norwich Crown Court heard from the care home worker, who described how the wife of Dudley Howe, 82, collapsed after seeing what happened.

Mr Howe died after being hit by a DAF articulated lorry while crossing Station Road, Attleborough, on Friday, October 6, 2017.

He was on his way back from getting his flu jab at his GP surgery, the court has heard.

Lorry driver Simon Rayner, 52, of Abbot Road, Norwich, is on trial having denied causing death by careless driving.

On Tuesday (January 7) Peter Gair, prosecuting, read out a statement from a care home worker who witnessed some of what happened and called the emergency services.

The witness had been taking an elderly resident for a flu jab at Attleborough surgery on the day of the crash.

She said she was pushing the resident in a wheelchair and saw Mr Howe walking with a walking frame on his own and saw him step off the pavement before stopping in the middle of the road between the two lanes of traffic.

She said she saw a lorry start to move off and as it did he went out of her view.

At the same time she heard the sound of a horn from a car before she heard a horn once again but this time for a number of seconds.

She said that by the time she had walked halfway down the length of the lorry she saw the man under the lorry, having suffered "catastrophic injuries".

She said she called 999 and told them what had happened before seeing the driver of the lorry get out "not knowing what had happened".

She said the driver of the car that had been sounding the horn told him "you've just run someone over mate".

The witness then described how a woman, who was found to be the victim's wife, appeared and just "screamed out and collapsed" on seeing him.

The jury of six men and six women also heard extracts from Rayner's police interview, held in January last year.

Rayner said he had "hardly got rolling" after the level crossing barriers went up, when a driver coming the other way started beeping his horn and said "you've just run someone over".

Rayner wiped away tears as the interview was read out.

The trial continues.