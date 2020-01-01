Search

Advanced search

Witness describes scene after man, 82, killed by lorry

PUBLISHED: 13:29 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 07 January 2020

Dudley Howe. Photo: Courtesy the family/Norfolk Police

Dudley Howe. Photo: Courtesy the family/Norfolk Police

Archant

A witness has described the horrifying scene after an elderly man was run over and trapped under the wheels of a lorry in a town centre.

Police at the scene of the crash that killed Dudley Howe on Station Road in Attleborough Picture Ian Burt.Police at the scene of the crash that killed Dudley Howe on Station Road in Attleborough Picture Ian Burt.

Norwich Crown Court heard from the care home worker, who described how the wife of Dudley Howe, 82, collapsed after seeing what happened.

Mr Howe died after being hit by a DAF articulated lorry while crossing Station Road, Attleborough, on Friday, October 6, 2017.

He was on his way back from getting his flu jab at his GP surgery, the court has heard.

Lorry driver Simon Rayner, 52, of Abbot Road, Norwich, is on trial having denied causing death by careless driving.

On Tuesday (January 7) Peter Gair, prosecuting, read out a statement from a care home worker who witnessed some of what happened and called the emergency services.

The witness had been taking an elderly resident for a flu jab at Attleborough surgery on the day of the crash.

She said she was pushing the resident in a wheelchair and saw Mr Howe walking with a walking frame on his own and saw him step off the pavement before stopping in the middle of the road between the two lanes of traffic.

She said she saw a lorry start to move off and as it did he went out of her view.

At the same time she heard the sound of a horn from a car before she heard a horn once again but this time for a number of seconds.

She said that by the time she had walked halfway down the length of the lorry she saw the man under the lorry, having suffered "catastrophic injuries".

She said she called 999 and told them what had happened before seeing the driver of the lorry get out "not knowing what had happened".

You may also want to watch:

She said the driver of the car that had been sounding the horn told him "you've just run someone over mate".

The witness then described how a woman, who was found to be the victim's wife, appeared and just "screamed out and collapsed" on seeing him.

The jury of six men and six women also heard extracts from Rayner's police interview, held in January last year.

Rayner said he had "hardly got rolling" after the level crossing barriers went up, when a driver coming the other way started beeping his horn and said "you've just run someone over".

Rayner wiped away tears as the interview was read out.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

IN PICTURES: Dramatic cliff collapse images show how close caravans came to destruction

Frank Rumble, 72, lives next door to theTrimingham House Caravan Park on the north Norfolk coast where a massive cliff fall has left vans dangerously close to the edge. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

WATCH: Parrots set up home on edge of Norwich

A ring-necked parakeet spotted in a tree on the outskirts of Norwich. Picture: Liam Smith

The diggers move in to create new Porsche centre

Work is going on to create the new Porsche centre in Norwich. Pic: Porsch Norwich

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Forklift falls off lorry and crashes into car

A forklift and trailer fell from a truck and crashed into a car in Caister. Picture: Josh Scott.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich bar closes down

Samantha Elliot the owner of Panda, sitting at the bar when it opened in 2018. Picture : Archant

The diggers move in to create new Porsche centre

Work is going on to create the new Porsche centre in Norwich. Pic: Porsch Norwich

Woman knocked off motorbike by deer blames men shooting animals

Saranne Durrant, 33, from Ormesby, was knocked off her motorbike by a deer on Yarmouth Road near Dilham. Picture: Steve Potter.

Inquest to hear of lead-up to baby’s hospital death

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Owners ‘reunited’ with stray Border Terrier dog

The stray dog was found wandering the streets near Oulton Community Centre, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists