Dangerous driver crashed into ditch after drug-fueled 'three-day bender'

Carl Gray climbed into the back seat of the car after he lost control and left the road at Meadowgate Lane, Wisbech, but police soon realised he was the driver, Norwich Crown Court was told. Picture Google. Archant

A dangerous driver crashed into a ditch and pretended he was not behind the wheel after embarking on a drug-fueled "three-day bender".

Carl Gray, 24, climbed into the back seat of the Vauxhall Astra after he lost control and left the road at Meadowgate Lane, Wisbech, but police soon realised he was the driver, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Gray refused to stop for police when spotted in a car on the Elm Hall roundabout, five weeks after he had been banned.

Mr Ivory said Gray drove at about 47 mph in a 30mph zone, ignoring speed humps, and at one point reversed towards the police car, making officers fear he was going to collide with them.

Gray then sped away again before losing control and crashing the car, and was then arrested.

The court heard when tested Gray was found to be over the drug limit and had taken cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy and told police he had been on a "three-day bender".

Gray, of High Road, Islington, King's Lynn, admitted dangerous driving on November 4 last year, driving while disqualified and driving while unfit through drugs and having no insurance.

Judge Andrew Shaw jailed Gray for nine months, suspended for 18 months, and imposed a two-year driving ban.

He also imposed a six-month curfew and ordered him to do 150 hours unpaid work.

He told him: "You had no regard whatsoever for other road users."

He said it was fortunate no-one was injured as he had also driven at speed along a narrow lane.

Judge Shaw said: "Had there been anything coming in the other direction or someone walking their dog along the road, you would have caused a serious accident and could have killed someone by driving so quickly."

He said that he had then lost control and crashed before climbing in the rear passenger seat to try to pretend he was not the driver.

Judge Shaw said he had put road users at risk as well as the police officers involved in the pursuit but said he was giving him a final chance as he had admitted he had a problem with drugs and wanted help.

Stephen Mather, for Gray, said he was getting his life back on track and had a job offer.

"There is a way forward for this young man."