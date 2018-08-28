Search

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

PUBLISHED: 12:42 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 28 January 2019

Police are appealing for information following a road rage incident in Norwich. Picture shows a staged road rage incident. Photo: Adrian Judd

Archant

A car’s wing mirror was damaged during a road rage incident in Norwich.

Police said an argument broke out between the drivers of a silver Citroen Berlingo and a blue Vauxhall Corsa at Carrow Road on Saturday, January 12.

The Berlingo driver was said to be in stationary n traffic, near to the Wherry Road junction, when he became involved in an altercation.

It resulted in the Berlingo’s wing mirror being damaged.

Police said the incident took place at about 12.30pm and that the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa was also a man.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Paul Collins at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

