Windows smashed at Pizza Hut restaurant

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:32 PM November 24, 2020    Updated: 7:22 AM November 25, 2020
Police are appealing for information after a Pizza Hut restaurant in Norfolk had its windows smashed

A branch of a popular restaurant chain on the coast had its windows smashed in a late-night attack.

Pizza Hut, on Great Yarmouth’s Gapton Hall Road, had a number of its windows smashed at around 10.45pm on Wednesday, November 18.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information should contact PC Adrian Young at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/81567/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

