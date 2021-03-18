Vandals smash window of home with glass bottle
- Credit: Google Images
Witnesses are being sought after a glass bottle was thrown at the window of a home in Lowestoft.
Police are appealing for information in connection with the criminal damage incident.
The window of the home on Westhall Road was smashed at about 8pm on Sunday, March 14.
A police spokesman said: "Officers would be interested to speak to two young females who were seen in Westhall Road as they may be able to help with the investigation.
"The females are both described as being white, young, and were both wearing black clothing.
You may also want to watch:
"One had long hair and was wearing a puffer jacket."
Anyone with any information about this incident, or who saw two females matching this description, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12595/21, on 101.
Alternatively you can email Liam.Bullen2@suffolk.police.uk or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
- 1 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
- 2 Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
- 3 Person walked over crossing eight seconds before train crashed into it
- 4 Distracted driver looked in his bag before killing woman in crash
- 5 E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track
- 6 Long-running village butcher's shop for sale for £330,000
- 7 Norwich pub using lockdown to make big changes
- 8 Man in 70s suffers head injuries in road rage attack
- 9 'Haunted' victim speaks out as Rolex robbers get 37 years
- 10 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball