Vandals smash window of home with glass bottle

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:52 PM March 18, 2021   
The window of a home on Westhall Road in Lowestoft was smashed after a glass bottle was thrown.

The window of a home on Westhall Road in Lowestoft was smashed after a glass bottle was thrown.

Witnesses are being sought after a glass bottle was thrown at the window of a home in Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for information in connection with the criminal damage incident.

The window of the home on Westhall Road was smashed at about 8pm on Sunday, March 14.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would be interested to speak to two young females who were seen in Westhall Road as they may be able to help with the investigation.

"The females are both described as being white, young, and were both wearing black clothing.

"One had long hair and was wearing a puffer jacket."

Anyone with any information about this incident, or who saw two females matching this description, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12595/21, on 101.

Alternatively you can email Liam.Bullen2@suffolk.police.uk or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

