News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man to go on trial for assault on emergency worker

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 12:11 PM February 15, 2021    Updated: 12:56 PM February 15, 2021
Between October 2018 and September 2019, Norfolk Constabulary staff received £4,257.99 worth of gift

William Jolly to go on trial for assaulting emergency worker - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 49-year-old man is to go on trial after denying assaulting a police officer in King's Lynn.

William Jolly appeared over a link from Peterborough jail for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.

Jolly pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police constable on October 26, 2020 in King's Lynn while he was carrying out his duty.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the hearing and Jolly was remanded in custody.

Jolly's trial should take place later this year.

Gordana Turudija-Austin appeared for the prosecution and Emma Reed for Jolly at the short hearing.


Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village
  2. 2 Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years
  3. 3 Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop
  1. 4 Hungry bird of prey spotted tucking into goat near Norwich
  2. 5 'Much loved' Lowestoft firefighter dies after night shift
  3. 6 The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases
  4. 7 Covid rates tumble across Norfolk as lockdown easing mooted
  5. 8 'Spectacular' country estate in Norfolk sold
  6. 9 Burst main could leave people without water all day
  7. 10 Careworker thanks farmers who helped stranded drivers through snowdrift

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A screenshot from the video which contributed to Norwich bar Bedfords' licence review.

Video

Watch: The Covid breach that landed city bar with review

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Work on the new Aldi store on Hall Road almost completed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shopper frustrated by 'contradictory' parking charge letter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Bins in snow

Council publishes revised bin collection timetable - starting Monday

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police operation in St Giles Street in Norwich. - Credit: Submitted

Police operation sees officers swoop on city centre street

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon