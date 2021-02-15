Man to go on trial for assault on emergency worker
Published: 12:11 PM February 15, 2021 Updated: 12:56 PM February 15, 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A 49-year-old man is to go on trial after denying assaulting a police officer in King's Lynn.
William Jolly appeared over a link from Peterborough jail for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday.
Jolly pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police constable on October 26, 2020 in King's Lynn while he was carrying out his duty.
Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the hearing and Jolly was remanded in custody.
Jolly's trial should take place later this year.
Gordana Turudija-Austin appeared for the prosecution and Emma Reed for Jolly at the short hearing.
