Drugs gang boss refuses to attend court hearing - and goes to the gym to play football

PUBLISHED: 16:07 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 02 October 2019

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

The director of a drugs gang which flooded Great Yarmouth with cocaine and heroin refused to attend his confiscation hearing to claw back cash and a valuable pair of his £1000 designer trainers.

William Donkoh, 31, was convicted of running one of the main county line drug operations into the town, and was jailed for 12 years in April, this year, for running the "Deano" line in Great Yarmouth, from his east London flat.

A confiscation hearing was due to be held at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday, over a link with HMP Lewes, in order to recover some of the cash and valuables which Donkoh acquired from running the drugs operation, which included a pair of designer trainers.

However the hearing had to be adjourned after Donkoh sent a message via a prison officer to say he was not interested in coming to court as he could see no point as he was already serving 12 years.

He was then reported to have gone to the gym to play football.

Judge Katharine Moore said that any order could not be agreed in his absence and so she set a further hearing for October 25.

She said it was in his interests to attend the hearing and said she hoped he would attend.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that the benefit figure for the drug dealing was estimated at about £400,000 and said that police had £880 in cash which was seized at the time of Donkoh's arrest and a pair of valuable trainers belonging to Donkoh, which police have valued at £1000, which could be sold at auction.

Mr Youell said: "They are apparently quite valuable."

During the trial the court heard how Donkoh's gang saw at least 1kg of crack cocaine and heroin sold back in 2018.

Donkoh was arrested following an operation by Norfolk Police code named Operation Kimble which was carried out between May 2017 and June 2018.

When Donkoh, of Brooksby's Walk, Hackney, was arrested in London in June 2018, police said the main mobile phone used to control the "Deano" line was seized along with cash.

Officers estimated 45,000 text messages were sent from the phone to Norfolk drug addicts between May 2017 and June 2018.

Donkoh was found guilty of of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced alongside eight other people.

