Manslaughter trial jury told how wife was to get husband to beat up boys

PUBLISHED: 17:19 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 05 March 2020

Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

The friend of a teenager who was killed after being assaulted following a row over a broken wing mirror has told how the woman whose partner owned the car said she was going to "get her husband to beat you up" if they did not pay for he damage.

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris BishopTributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Reece Hornibrook, 17, died two days after he suffered serious head injuries in an assault in Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, in the early hours of July 7 last year.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the wing mirror of Liam Russell's BMW had been damaged by one of Mr Hornibrook's friends and Russell came over and attacked the teen.

Russell, 32, formerly of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has gone on trial after he denied manslaughter.

On Thursday (March 5) the jury of eight men and four women were played a video interview from a 15-year-old friend of Mr Hornibrook who had been walking home with him following a house party.

Liam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News ServiceLiam Russell appearing at Norwich Crown Court. Photo: East Anglia News Service

The teen described how he, together with Mr Hornibrook and another teen, then 17, had been "having a laugh" as they walked.

But he said a woman who had been in a black car came "storming up" and was shouting and screaming after a wing mirror had been kicked off.

He said that she had accused them of kicked her wing mirror off.

The teen said the woman, who had the wing mirror in her hand, was shouting at them all but he said Mr Hornibrook argued back saying none of them had done anything.

But he said she slapped him (Mr Hornibrook) three times to the face.

The witness said Mr Hornibrook asked what she was doing.

The witness then described the woman saying "If you don't pay for it I'm going to get my husband to beat you up."

He said Mr Hornibrook had asked her to let him see the car.

The teenager said he went home at that point and did not witness the fatal attack on Mr Hornibrook.

The court has previously heard how another person (Russell) later came over "shouting and arguing" with them.

The jury has been told Mr Hornibrook said something about Russell's wife before the victim was grabbed by the defendant.

Following a further argument Russell is described as having "hit Rhys" with a closed fist to his face.

Mr Hornibrook then dropped to the floor.

The trial continues.

