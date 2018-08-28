Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Wife of Norwich builder on trial for fraudulent trading cleared of money laundering charge

PUBLISHED: 15:06 23 January 2019

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

The wife of a Norwich builder, who allegedly left clients out of pocket and with unfinished building work, has been cleared of the single count of money laundering she faced.

Catherine Miller, 38, faced a count of money laundering in which she was jointly charged with her husband John Miller, 42.

It was in relation to allowing a bank account in her name to - between November 9, 2017, and January 24, last year - receive income from the fraudulent trading of JGM Construction Services, knowing or suspecting that this facilitated the retention, use or control of criminal property.

Mrs Miller had denied the offence and after legal submissions Judge Stephen Holt directed the jury at Norwich Crown Court to return a not guilty verdict on Wednesday.

Judge Holt told the jury that after hearing the legal submissions there was not enough evidence against Mrs Miller.

To the jury of eight men and four women, he said: “In my judgement there is not sufficient evidence for the count in relation to Mrs Miller.”

He told the jury that the case against her husband would continue and said the decision involving his wife had not made the case against him any stronger or weaker.

Miller, of Three Mile Lane in Costessey, has denied fraudulent trading and money laundering.

Miller, who is being prosecuted by Norfolk County Council trading standards, specialises in house extensions, but customers have complained about nine of his projects, costing £250,000 in total.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Builder who took £1,500 from woman for work he never started walks away from court unpunished

File photo. Builder Stuart Otter, from Lowestoft, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Santander closes three high street banks in Norfolk

Santander closes banks across the East of England. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Why To Kill a Mockingbird has been cancelled at Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Factory apologises for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in family homes

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Ex-Norwich City player found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Mercy nightclub

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant

‘He always put others before himself’ - tributes to Taverham Nursery Centre owner who has died

Roy_Drane_obituary

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

Do you have what it takes to become a farmer on the Norfolk County Farms estate?

Norfolk County Council will be letting four farm holdings within its County Farms estate in 2019. Pictured: Paston Farm, Mautby Estate. Picture: Joe Casey Photography

Tweets suggesting Leeds fans attack Norwich City team bus criticised

Carrow Road. Picture by Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists