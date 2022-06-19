Jailed in Norfolk: The criminals put behind bars this week

Glenn Barker, Vito Corlione Smith and Marley Williams were among those jailed in Norfolk this week - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man who admitted sexually assaulting two young girls more than 20 years apart and a burglar were among those who were jailed in Norfolk this week.

Glenn Barker, 53

Glenn Barker has been jailed after admitting sexual offences against two girls - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Glenn Barker was jailed for eight years after he admitted sexually assaulting two young girls more than 20 years apart.

Barker, of Beeleigh Way, Caister-on-Sea, appeared at Norwich Crown Court to be sentenced having admitted sexual assault of a child under 13 on August 14, 2020.

Barker appeared at court on Friday, June 17, having also admitted two offences of indecent assault against another girl, aged between seven and nine, between June 2000 and June 2003.

Claire Matthews, prosecuting, said the victim in the offence committed in August 2020 was a young child who had been left "scared".

The court heard Barker had bribed his victims, neither of whom can be identified for legal reasons, with sweets and urged them to keep secret what had happened.

Barker was prevented from contacting both victims directly or indirectly indefinitely.

He was also ordered sign on the sex offenders register indefinitely and made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).





Vito Corlione Smith, 30

Vito Corlione Smith who has been jailed for two years and three months - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A burglar who shares his name with The Godfather film mafia don has been jailed after being spotted inside a house by an alert window cleaner.

The burglar, who shares his name with The Godfather film mafia don, was caught after he was chased and bitten by a police dog called Rodney as he tried to flee from the house on Longdell Hill in Costessey.

The dog and its handlers had been called to the area after a window cleaner became suspicious when he saw two people inside a property.

Smith - whose first and middle names echo Vito Corleone, the character played by Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro in The Godfather series - admitted carrying out the burglary, which occurred on November 19 last year, at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court last month.

He also admitted to breaching a restraining order, relating to a former partner, on February 26 this year.

Appearing before the court to be sentenced on Tuesday, June 14, Smith, who has 17 previous convictions for 31 offences including burglary, was jailed for a total of two years and three months.





Marley Williams, 21

Marley Williams, 21, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after a series of thefts in Capel St Mary - Credit: Suffolk police

Marley Williams, of Norwich Road in Lowestoft, has been jailed for eight weeks at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to two counts of theft.

The majority of the incidents took place overnight on Wednesday, January 26 to Thursday, January 27, earlier this year in Capel St Mary.

Williams was charged with the theft of a laptop and cash and a second charge of theft of cash and sweets, before helping Operation Converter team to identify 20 more incidents.

Williams was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation.