Jailed in November: Drug smuggler, fraudulent fencer and disgraced teacher

Henry Golding who has been jailed after admitting a sexual assault and indecent images offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A disgraced teacher who sexually assaulted a pupil is among those jailed in Norfolk and Waveney this month, along with a drug smuggler and a fraudulent fencer.

Here is a selection of some of the criminals who have been locked up in the county this month.

Rakeem Leandre, 26

Norwich man Rakeem Leandre who has been found guilty of the murder of Christopher Allbury-Burridge in Northampton. - Credit: Northampton Police

This Norwich man has been sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 26 years, after an attempt to steal cannabis plants led to a 33-year-old being stabbed to death.

Formerly of Brewers Court, Norwich, Leandre accompanied three other men to steal drugs during a night-time raid at a house in Northampton.

Christopher Allbury-Burridge was at home at the time and was stabbed during the incident in the Kingsley area of the town, in the early hours of December 11 2020.

He died from a stab wound to the chest.

Henry Golding, 32

Golding, was jailed after sexually assaulting a teenager at Flegg High Academy in Martham near Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard the teenage victim was in a class with Golding when, he began to touch the victim, "tickling the back of his left thigh".

Mr Kelly said that as the victim walked out of the classroom Golding "put his right hand onto his bottom and kept it there as they walked out".

Golding was jailed for 17 months and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for 10 years and must also sign on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Daniel Lee, 35

Lee raped a Lowestoft woman after grabbing her hair and pulling some of it out was jailed for six years and five months at Ipswich Crown Court.

The woman had fallen over after spraining her ankle and while she was face down on the ground Daniel Lee had pulled down her trousers and raped her, the court heard.

Lee, formerly of Lowestoft but now living in Orchard Close, Morton in Lincolnshire, admitted one offence of rape.

In addition to being jailed he was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely and was banned from contacting the victim until further order.

Vinesh Godhania, 33

Norwich doctor Vinesh Godhania has been jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women. - Credit: Supplied

Godhania, from Marlingford Way in Norwich was jailed for two years and eight months at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, November 19, after hacking personal photo accounts and used hidden cameras to spy on women.

The doctor pleaded guilty to seven counts of voyeurism and eight counts of unauthorised access to computer material.

Offences were committed from 2012 until 2020, when Godhania was initially a medical student and then went on to qualify as a doctor.

Jamie Johnson, 38

Johnson left "household after household" with "substandard" building and fencing work or uncompleted jobs and instead used the cash from deposits to pay off debts.

A total of 17 victims lost more than £26k as a result of work carried out by Johnson in King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Thetford between 2018 and 2021.

Johnson continued to take money from customers even after Trading Standards had begun to investigate him.

Johnson, of Wildfields Road, Clenchwarton, was jailed for 14 months when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court Monday (November 1).

Neal Porter, 32

Neal Porter. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The former Norfolk police officer was jailed this week for two years after admitting to taking indecent images of a child.

Porter took pictures on his mobile phone of sexual acts with a 14-year old boy he started a relationship with after meeting online, the court heard.

Porter, who worked as a former police response officer based at Wymondham in south Norfolk, met the victim on a social networking app before the pair started a sexual relationship.

Porter said the victim told him he was approaching his 18th birthday at the time and had no reason to disbelieve him.