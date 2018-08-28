‘Insufficient evidence’ to charge boy, 14, with arson following firework attack

A lit firework was thrown into Whitton Convenience Store, Lowestoft, and exploded inside. Photo: James Carr. Archant

Police have revealed no further action will be taken against a 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson due to “insufficient evidence”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A lit firework was thrown through the door of Whitton Convenience Store, on The Green in Lowestoft, at around 5.45pm on Sunday, November 4.

While the firework exploded inside the shop and scorched the floor no one was injured in the attack.

An investigation was launched and a 14-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday, November 25, on suspicion of arson not endangering life.

The boy was subsequently released on bail to return to police on Sunday, December 16.

Upon his return it was decided the boy would not be charged with arson.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “No further action will be taken against the 14-year-old boy due to insufficient evidence to bring charges.”

Anyone with any information about the attack should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference number 37/64044/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.