News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Driver caught doing 108mph on A47 near King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:51 AM May 8, 2022
The speed gun which caught the driver on the A47 near Terrington.

The speed gun which caught the driver on the A47 near Terrington. - Credit: Norfolk police

A driver has been caught travelling at 108mph on the A47 in west Norfolk.

The driver was stopped and reported by police on the A47 at Terrington near King's Lynn yesterday after he was caught by a speed gun.

It came during joint patrols by Norfolk Special Constabulary and Norfolk police's roads and armed policing team in Breckland and west Norfolk.

During the patrols officers also caught a car travelling on the same stretch of road with no wing mirrors.

The roads and armed policing team also seized a caravan and arrested a person for drug driving at 93mph on the A47 at Dereham.

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Dozens of firefighters tackling blaze near King's Lynn

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk's 10 most wanted, may 2022

Norfolk Live News

The 5 most wanted men in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Detail of Police officers

Driver of crashed Audi found 'hugely' over the limit for two drugs

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon
Tristam Abbs, Poppy Abbs, and the land they want to build on in Longham

Breckland Council

Family's 'forever home' cannot be built due to development halt

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon