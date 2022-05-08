Driver caught doing 108mph on A47 near King's Lynn

The speed gun which caught the driver on the A47 near Terrington. - Credit: Norfolk police

A driver has been caught travelling at 108mph on the A47 in west Norfolk.

The driver was stopped and reported by police on the A47 at Terrington near King's Lynn yesterday after he was caught by a speed gun.

It came during joint patrols by Norfolk Special Constabulary and Norfolk police's roads and armed policing team in Breckland and west Norfolk.

During the patrols officers also caught a car travelling on the same stretch of road with no wing mirrors.

The roads and armed policing team also seized a caravan and arrested a person for drug driving at 93mph on the A47 at Dereham.